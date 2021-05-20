Maryland residents can win cash prizes from lottery in exchange for vaccinations

Maryland residents will soon get a chance to win part of $2 million in the state lottery for getting vaccinated.

From May 25 through July 3, one Marylander who’s been vaccinated will win $40,000 each day. And on July 4, the lottery will award a vaccine recipient $400,000.

READ MORE: Backyard Band featured at Go-Go vaccination event in DC today

Governor Larry Hogan says the hope is to reward people who’ve already been vaccinated and to encourage others to get their vaccination.

The state lottery commissioner says the program – VaxCash – is open to anyone 18 and older, and everyone in the state who’s been vaccinated will be entered automatically.

READ MORE: Maryland mask mandate lifted for those who are fully vaccinated

"We’re in the business of giving away money so this promotion is going to be good for the Lottery but much more importantly it’s going to be good for the state of Maryland, and everyone’s going to be a winner because if you get vaccinated that’s going to contribute to the general health of everyone, said Maryland Lottery Director Gordon Medenica.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Advertisement

Governor Hogan recently announced state government workers will be getting an extra $100 if they get vaccinated. State lottery promotions like this have already been launched in Kentucky and Ohio, where they saw 25,000 new vaccinations after they launched their lottery.