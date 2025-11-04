Maryland reports modest gains in school performance, student success rates

The Brief 15% of schools improved their overall ratings, while 10% saw a decline. Chronic absenteeism is down and scores in math and English show improvement statewide. Racial gaps persist , with Black and Hispanic students scoring lower on average than white students.



The State of Maryland announced modest gains in statewide academic performance and student success. A new report analyzed more than 1,400 schools across Maryland’s 23 counties, including Baltimore City.

Statewide School Ratings

Maryland’s annual accountability report evaluates schools using a five-star system, with five being the highest mark.

Elementary and middle schools are graded on four main factors:

Academic achievement

Academic progress

Progress in achieving English language proficiency

School quality and student success

High schools are also evaluated on graduation rates and readiness for post-secondary success.

Most schools maintained their ratings from the previous year. The majority earned three stars, reflecting general stability across the system.

Overall, 43% of Maryland schools earned a star rating of four or five, while about 86% of all the schools in the state earned a star rating of three or higher.

While many schools held steady, 15% showed improvement, moving up at least one star level. However, 10% declined.

Big picture view:

With the majority not showing growth, questions were raised among board members about how to help schools that appear "stuck."

Officials did, however, note encouraging signs, including lower absenteeism and gains in math and English proficiency across all student groups.



Still, achievement gaps remain: both Black and Hispanic students continue to post lower results than their white peers.

These ratings serve as an accountability tool, guiding where resources should be allocated to drive improvement.

What they're saying:

"It is truly incumbent on us as educational leaders to ensure that what we are setting as our goals are understood — not just by those who are consumers of the education system, but those who are working in it as well. The choices made in instruction and resource allocation must be driven by accountability measures that celebrate growth, regardless of economic area," said Maryland Board of Education Member Marcy Leonard, who represents Howard County.

"We know our students come from all walks of life. When we have them for 180 days, what kind of growth are we seeing? We’re seeing ticks up — in chronic absenteeism, literacy, mathematics. But to make this a more dynamic tool, we’ve got to think through some of these pieces, and we’re going to be doing that in the next couple months," Joshua L. Michael, the president of the Maryland State School Board, told FOX 5.

Board members plan to take a closer look at the data in the coming months to determine how all Maryland schools can continue to grow — and ultimately reach four or five stars.