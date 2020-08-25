Maryland removed from New York’s COVID-19 restriction list

article

Maryland is among five states removed from New York’s list of states that are subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Neighboring Virginia remains on the Empire State’s list. The District has never been on it.

Despite being added to D.C.’s list of states that are subject to restrictions, New York removed the coastal state from its list.

Alaska, Arizona and Montana were also removed from the list.

Travelers to New York from the restricted states must quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a seven-day rolling average of positive test results higher than 10 percent or more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 31 states on the list.

Once the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., New York has become a success story.

Recently, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools could reopen, while other districts across the country grapple with the question of whether to reopen in the midst of the pandemic, or mandate remote learning.

Fox News contributed to this report.