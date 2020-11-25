Maryland records highest one-day coronavirus death total since June

With millions preparing to venture out for Thanksgiving family gatherings, Maryland reported a grim statistic unseen since early summer.

Travel restrictions by state: DC, Maryland and Virginia

For the first time since June, the state recorded 32 new coronavirus-related deaths in a single day.

To-date, Maryland has reported 4,325 deaths related to the pandemic – and more than 185,000 cases.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

With a positivity rate of 6.6%, the state is now squarely in the red zone.

Advertisement

After months of declining cases, the resurgent virus has reasserted itself throughout the region and beyond.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan warned that the state is on the precipice.

READ MORE: ‘We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning:’ Maryland Gov Hogan announces new COVID restrictions

“We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning. Now more than ever, I am pleading with the people of our state to stand together a while longer to help us battle this surging virus," Hogan said.

Local and state health officials have re-established restrictions to slow the spread of the virus – limiting the capacity and hours of restaurants, bars and other establishments.

Hogan said this week that he will deploy compliance units to every county in the state to make sure the guidelines are being followed.

