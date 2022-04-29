Maryland police department sends aid to help Ukrainian fight against Russia

One local jurisdiction is doing it's part to help people in Ukraine as they defend themselves against the Russian invasion.

City of Hyattsville Police Department

The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced Friday that it is sending 10 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The vests will be distributed to medical workers and civilian defenders in the city of Lviv.

Police officials said they made the decision to send the vests to Ukraine because they can no longer be worn by Hyattsville police officers, but they still provide ample protection.

The department ended their announcement writing, "proud to support Ukraine in defense of an unjust invasion."