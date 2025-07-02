Maryland pivots location for nation’s first cannabis incubator site

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced Wednesday that the state will explore new options for a Cannabis Incubator site.

His team had previously selected a former National Guard Armory in Catonsville as the site, but on Wednesday instructed several agencies to identify other locations for the project.

A cannabis incubator is a program aimed at supporting the growth of small early-stage cannabis businesses. Maryland’s program would be the first of its kind in the country, according to Moore’s press release.

Local perspective:

Just one week after the Baltimore Banner reported community complaints regarding the selection of a cannabis incubator site in Catonsville, Governor Moore and his team are pivoting to other options. Some residents were frustrated that the venue had been chosen without community consultation, according to the Banner. The old armory is located close to a local elementary school and a local day-care.

What's next:

Moore directed several government agencies to identify locations that are "not within close proximity to residential communities and schools". He said the agencies will "conduct extensive community and stakeholder engagement" throughout the process. The Catonsville Armory will undergo the "armory surplus and disposition process" to be managed by the Department of General Services.

Big picture view:

Maryland voters legalized adult possession and consumption or marijuana by way of referendum in 2023. Cannabis generated more than $1 billion in total sales in its first year, according to the Governor. Moore hopes that a cannabis incubator site would "empower historically disadvantaged individuals and businesses to participate in the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry".

"Together, we will continue to write a new chapter in the story of cannabis policy in America—one grounded in equity, partnership, and economic growth," Moore said.







