Maryland pastor, former teacher arrested in private school sex abuse case: police

The Brief A Maryland pastor accused of abusing students was arrested July 25. Police say five victims were identified in the case. The suspect taught at Elvaton Christian Academy through 2025.



A Maryland pastor and former teacher has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of students at a private school where he once worked.

Pastor charged

William Auburn Jones, 58, of Gambrills, taught at Elvaton Christian Academy in Millersville from 2020 to 2025, according to police. Authorities launched an investigation after a parent reported inappropriate sexual behavior by Jones toward her child on May 1.

Police say five victims have been identified.

William Auburn Jones (Anne Arundel County Dept. of Detention Facilities)

What we know:

Detectives later confirmed Jones is the pastor of Jessup Baptist Church and is affiliated with the missionary organization Mission Fields International. He was taken into custody without incident on July 25.

Investigation continues

Jones faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and child abuse.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733 or the department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.

