Maryland officials struggling to get poll workers trained for Election Day

Thousands of people signed up to be poll workers in Montgomery County next month, but when it comes to being trained, many have apparently vanished and officials don't know why.

Montgomery County election officials tell FOX 5 they were thrilled to have gotten 1,400 people to register to be poll workers on Election Day. However, that thrill has now been chilled because many of those people have now failed to show up to get the training they need to work the polls.

It's a puzzling problem. Election officials say not only did the potential poll workers volunteer, but they took an online test to get approved.

Now, with only five days left to complete the training process, officials say if those who signed up don't get the training, they won't work the polls on Nov. 8.

"We’ve sent postcards, we’ve got an online newsletter once you confirm your registration, you get correspondence with our recruiter and that civic-minded voter," says Gilberto Zelaya with the Montgomery County Board of Elections. "We have done everything, everything but personally knock on their door and all we are waiting for them to do is to schedule their hands-on training."

In Prince George's County, they've got a different problem. They tell FOX 5 they've been having trouble recruiting and finding election judges who are republicans in a county that is overwhelmingly democrat.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Arlington election officials expect a lot of scrutiny this year, but also lower turnout compared to last year's governor's race.

"So obviously in Virginia last year we had a governor’s race so that’s where we’re comparing this election to, and we’re a little bit down from where we were in terms of numbers when we compare early voting to this point last November," says Gretchen Reinemeyer, Arlington County Director of Elections. "We’ll probably be looking at around 50 to 55 percent turnout here in Arlington County."

Montgomery County officials say they believe they have enough poll workers to run the election. However, they aren't giving up on those missing poll workers and are asking them to call in to schedule their training. Currently, the last class is set for Oct. 25.