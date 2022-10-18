Montgomery County to discuss unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance on Tuesday

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss an unpopular zoning ordinance that would allow cell towers to be built closer to homes.

Ordinance ZTA 22-01 would specifically allow cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

Residents say those changes could impact their property value and impact their health.

Watch Tuesday's council meeting here.