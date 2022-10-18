Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County to discuss unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance on Tuesday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss an unpopular zoning ordinance that would allow cell towers to be built closer to homes.

Ordinance ZTA 22-01 would specifically allow cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet.

Residents say those changes could impact their property value and impact their health.

Watch Tuesday's council meeting here.