Maryland officials respond to home explosion

Published  August 1, 2024 3:04pm EDT
Montgomery County officials responded to a gas-fed house fire in Kensington, Maryland.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a home explosion in Kensington, Maryland. 

Officials responded to the scene at 4000 block of Byrd Road in Kensington, Maryland around 2:43 p.m. for a house explosion with reported flames and smoke visible. According to officials, all occupants are reported to be outside of the home and one cat is missing.

Crews on scene reported a gas-fed fire involving the gas meter and the electric meter. 

