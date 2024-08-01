Maryland officials respond to home explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a home explosion in Kensington, Maryland.
Officials responded to the scene at 4000 block of Byrd Road in Kensington, Maryland around 2:43 p.m. for a house explosion with reported flames and smoke visible. According to officials, all occupants are reported to be outside of the home and one cat is missing.
Crews on scene reported a gas-fed fire involving the gas meter and the electric meter.
