Maryland named most foul-mouthed state, Virginia ranked fourth

Maryland has been named the number one state that swears the most, according to a new study.

A study released by Wordtips tracked the number of swear words posted on the social media site X, analyzing 170 million geotagged posts to determine the most and least foul-mouthed state. Virginia was named the fourth state that swears the most, with Louisiana being second, and Georgia being the third.

South Dakota was named the state that swears the least.

The analysis found Baltimore, Maryland is the city that swears the most and Lexington, Kentucky is the city that swears the least.