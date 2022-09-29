Maryland monitoring potential Hurricane Ian impact as remnants expected into weekend

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian which are expected to move through the region over the weekend.

The department said they are monitoring the storm and are on alert after Ian left a path of destruction across southwest Florida and knocked out power to millions.

Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, ac ( ) Expand

Officials says they expect periods of light to moderate rain Friday night through Sunday. They are also preparing for inland flooding and flash flooding.

"Periods of gale-force winds are possible at times through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point/Cobb Point MD on the Chesapeake/Potomac," MDMEMA said in a tweet Wednesday. The department also warned against driving through standing water that might accumulate.

The department has posted links to resources online that you can use to sign up for alerts and to prepare a disaster supply kit.