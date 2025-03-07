Expand / Collapse search

Maryland men detained at gunpoint, after unknowingly renting stolen car on Turo

By
Published  March 7, 2025 12:16pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Two Maryland men were approached by police at gunpoint in Glendale, Arizona after unknowingly renting a stolen vehicle on Toro.
    • Turo, a car rental service that operates similar to "Airbnb," allows users to make extra cash by renting out their vehicles. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two Maryland men were detained at gunpoint in Arizona after unknowingly renting a car on Turo that was stolen.

Image 1 of 2

Two Maryland men were detained at gunpoint after unknowingly renting a stolen car on Turo. 

Turo, a car rental service that operates similar to "Airbnb," allows users to make extra cash by renting out their vehicles. 

The three men rented a vehicle in Glendale, Arizona to attend a baby shower and were completely caught off-guard when they were swarmed by police in a Cane's parking lot. 

Bodycam footage shows police approaching the men at gunpoint and detaining them after receiving reports that they were driving a stolen vehicle.  

Police soon realized something wasn't right, and a mistake had been made. The men were released shortly after. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.

Crime and Public SafetyMarylandMontgomery CountyNews