Maryland men detained at gunpoint, after unknowingly renting stolen car on Turo
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two Maryland men were detained at gunpoint in Arizona after unknowingly renting a car on Turo that was stolen.
Turo, a car rental service that operates similar to "Airbnb," allows users to make extra cash by renting out their vehicles.
The three men rented a vehicle in Glendale, Arizona to attend a baby shower and were completely caught off-guard when they were swarmed by police in a Cane's parking lot.
Bodycam footage shows police approaching the men at gunpoint and detaining them after receiving reports that they were driving a stolen vehicle.
Police soon realized something wasn't right, and a mistake had been made. The men were released shortly after.
