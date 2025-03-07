Maryland men detained at gunpoint, after unknowingly renting stolen car on Turo

The Brief Two Maryland men were approached by police at gunpoint in Glendale, Arizona after unknowingly renting a stolen vehicle on Toro. Turo, a car rental service that operates similar to "Airbnb," allows users to make extra cash by renting out their vehicles.



Two Maryland men were detained at gunpoint in Arizona after unknowingly renting a car on Turo that was stolen.

The three men rented a vehicle in Glendale, Arizona to attend a baby shower and were completely caught off-guard when they were swarmed by police in a Cane's parking lot.

Bodycam footage shows police approaching the men at gunpoint and detaining them after receiving reports that they were driving a stolen vehicle.

Police soon realized something wasn't right, and a mistake had been made. The men were released shortly after.

