Maryland man wins $580,000 lottery jackpot after clerk gives him wrong ticket

A Maryland man who was given the wrong lottery ticket by a store clerk cashed in on the mistake for a whopping $580,000!

The Maryland Lottery said the Prince George's County resident stopped at a gas station in Upper Marlboro to buy Cash4Life tickets for the Sept. 11 drawing.

"I gave him the money and said, "I want to buy five Cash4Life tickets,'" the winner told Lottery officials. "The attendant made a mistake and gave me a Multi-Match ticket instead. I was like, "Oh, a new guy.' He was so apologetic."

The clerk tried but wasn't able to void the ticket. Instead of arguing, the winner accepted the clerk's apology – and the $10 Multi-Match ticket. That kind gesture would pay off big time.

A few days later he checked his numbers online but didn't believe the results. "On the way home from work that night, I stopped by the retailer and scanned it. I took a picture of the message to prove it was true," he said.

His wife originally thought it was a prank and called the win "divine intervention."

The couple plans to pay off a college loan for one of their children, pay bills, and start a new family-run healthcare business that helps geriatric patients. "If anyone deserves this, it is him," the wife said. "He is a hard-working man, a good husband and a good father."

Lottery officials say this is the sixth Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket sold in 2023. The gas station that sold the ticket will receive $1,000.