Maryland man wins $150K lottery prize on April Fool's Day

The Brief Man wins $150K on a scratch-off ticket bought on April Fool's Day. Initially, he thought he won $150 before realizing the full prize amount. Plans to buy a car and save the rest.



No joke! A Maryland man hit the jackpot when he won $150,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought on April Fool’s Day.

Maryland man hits jackpot

What we know:

The St. Mary’s County man bought the winner at a convenience store on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. He initially thought his prize was only $150, and had trouble reading the small print on the ticket. He got the surprise of his life after he asked the cashier for help.

"The retailer started screaming and congratulating me," he told Lottery officials. "His face went blank. I didn’t know if I was in trouble or if I should be celebrating. The way he reacted even made me think it was a prank!"

Plans for prize revealed

He has only shared the exciting news with his daughter and granddaughter. His plans for the winnings include buying a new car and saving the rest. "You never know what the future holds," he said.