Maryland man sentenced to three life sentences for killing unborn fetus & mother

A Maryland man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.

The backstory:

Torrey Moore, 33, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Denise Middleton, and for the death of her unborn fetus.

In December of 2022, Moore was arrested and charged with a homicide at a gas station in Silver Spring.

When detectives tracked Moore to apartments across the street from the gas station, they found a decomposing body inside the apartment.

Moore told detectives that he had been in a relationship with the person located inside the apartment, who he stated was eight months pregnant at the time.

Middleton's body had been in Moore's apartment for over a month, according to investigators. She had been shot seven times.

In November 2024, Moore was found guilty of first-degree murder for Middleton's death and the death of her unborn child. The verdict marked the first time in Montgomery County that someone has been convicted for the killing of a viable, unborn fetus.

What's next:

Moore is scheduled to face sentencing in the death of a gas station clerk in February 2025.

Moore was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm for the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu.

Police say Wondimu was behind the counter when an argument broke out between him and Moore. Police say Moore pulled out a gun, shot Wondimu multiple times, picked up an iced tea, then walked out.

The Source: This story includes information from Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.



