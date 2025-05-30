Maryland man sentenced to three life sentences for killing unborn fetus & mother
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.
The backstory:
Torrey Moore, 33, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Denise Middleton, and for the death of her unborn fetus.
In December of 2022, Moore was arrested and charged with a homicide at a gas station in Silver Spring.
When detectives tracked Moore to apartments across the street from the gas station, they found a decomposing body inside the apartment.
Moore told detectives that he had been in a relationship with the person located inside the apartment, who he stated was eight months pregnant at the time.
Middleton's body had been in Moore's apartment for over a month, according to investigators. She had been shot seven times.
In November 2024, Moore was found guilty of first-degree murder for Middleton's death and the death of her unborn child. The verdict marked the first time in Montgomery County that someone has been convicted for the killing of a viable, unborn fetus.
What's next:
Moore is scheduled to face sentencing in the death of a gas station clerk in February 2025.
Moore was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm for the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu.
Police say Wondimu was behind the counter when an argument broke out between him and Moore. Police say Moore pulled out a gun, shot Wondimu multiple times, picked up an iced tea, then walked out.
The Source: This story includes information from Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.