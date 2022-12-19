“Heartbroken” Family of murdered pregnant woman speaks; suspect back in court

The family of a pregnant woman found dead in the home of a man suspected in the murder of a Silver Spring gas station attendant is speaking out just as the suspect is due back in court.

Torrey Moore

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at his last bond hearing. Moore was charged with the murder of gas station store employee, 61-year-old Ayelew Wondimu, and faces additional murder charges for the homicide of the pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Alnwick says family members identified the pregnant woman as 26-year-old Denise Middleton. They say Middleton was nine months pregnant with a baby boy they called Ezekiel. Middleton’s family told FOX 5 Denise was funny, witty, and loving and that she loved fashion, hair, and makeup.

Denise Middleton

They say she was excited to become a mom and say they are heartbroken. It’s believed Middleton was shot and killed sometime in October. Her body was said to be in an "advanced stage" of decomposition.

No one reported any suspicious activity and Middleton had not been reported missing.

Ayalew Wondimu

The Middleton family released the following statement:

"Denise Middleton was a funny, witty, and loving person. She loved fashion, hair, and makeup. She could make an outfit out of anything. Her laugh was infectious and her jokes were the highlight of special moments. She was so excited to become a mom. She told everyone who would listen! Her heart was soooo big and she always made sure you knew she loved you.

Denise was a walking book of positive affirmations. She always said the nicest things about you when she saw you. Always complimenting someone and giving out love. If you had a disagreement with her, she would make sure to make things right. Denise was so loved by her family and so cared for! We are heartbroken that this was her story and reality. We wish our efforts would have brought her back home to us. Denise and Baby Ezekiel is loved and missed by the Middleton Family. Thank you all for your prayers and kind words! This has shaken our family up but has brought us even closer! We will make sure justice is served for her and baby Ezekiel #protectblackwomen"