Family remembers Shell gas station employee killed during shooting

The family of a Silver Spring convenience store owner who was shot and killed last Thursday says they’re devastated about the death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu.

"He’ll be missed. He’ll be missed by everyone immeasurably, deeply sad, all of us," said Diane Beyene, Wondimu’s sister-in-law.

Wondimu’s funeral was Thursday at the Re'ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Northwest, D.C., where he was loved deeply and spent much of his time.

His family described him as a kind, quiet man, who loved America and the opportunities the country gave him. He leaves behind a large family and a wife of 25 years.

Family says his body will be flown to Ethiopia to be buried.

Police say Wondimu was behind the counter when an argument broke out between him and 31-year-old Torrey Moore. Police say Moore pulled out a gun, shot Wondimu multiple times, picked up an iced tea, then walked out.

That short interaction will change the lives of Wondimu’s family forever.

"Not easy. It’s really not easy for all of us. But we thank the lord for as long as we had him in our family, and I’m sure the angels will receive him and he’s, I would say to him, soar like an eagle into the hands of GD, into the hands of your creator, and I’m sure the angels are caring for him right now," Beyene said.

Police eventually made it to Moore’s apartment where they also discovered the body of 26-year-old Denise Middleton.

Thursday afternoon, police said Middleton was found in the bedroom, shot with multiple gunshot sounds and was 38 weeks pregnant.

Wondimu’s family wanted to emphasize two key points.

Diane Beyene says jobs like Wondimu’s can be dangerous, and encourages employees like him to be cautious.

"The message is to tell people who work in this field, please, nothing is worth your life, do not fight back over merchandise no matter what the manager or owner is telling you what to do. This country is worth other opportunities. Please," Beyene said.

Beyene also wanted to encourage better mental health resources and said if you know someone who might be struggling with their mental health to try hard to get them help.

Torrey Moore was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before a bond hearing set for next week.

"We are immeasurably sad this happened to him. This is a guy who would have given a shirt if anybody asked, his last shirt. I cannot believe he passed away over an Iced Tea. I had never known him to fight back. I don’t know what transpired there," Beyene said.