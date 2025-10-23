Maryland man sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of homemade explosive materials

A Frederick County judge has sentenced 20-year-old John Timothy Lightfield to three years in prison after authorities discovered materials used to make homemade explosives inside his apartment.

The Brief Frederick man sentenced to 3 years for possessing explosive materials. Investigators found tools, powder, and evidence. He’ll also serve 5 years of probation and cannot return to the searched residence.



Lightfield pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and reckless endangerment.

Investigators seized tools and explosive powder from his Frederick home in April, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. A search of his electronics revealed discussions and knowledge consistent with manufacturing destructive devices.

Lightfield admitted to police that he had previously detonated two homemade devices and was working to improve their efficiency.

Following his release, he will serve five years of supervised probation and is barred from returning to the residence that was searched.

John Timothy Lightfield (Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office)