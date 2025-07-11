Maryland man remembers 8-year-old niece, Renee Smajstrla, killed in Texas floods

The Brief A Maryland man tells FOX 5 his niece was one of the 120 people killed by floodwaters in Texas. Renee Smajstrla was only eight years old and had just finished second grade. She was one of the 27 girls who died after being swept away from Camp Mystic in Kerr County.



As first responders in Texas race to recover more victims, FOX 5 spoke with an Anne Arundel County man who lost a loved one who was at Camp Mystic.

He says his niece was among those killed by the deadly floods in central Texas. On Thursday, he was down in Kerrville to grieve with the rest of his family.

What we know:

Renee Smajstrla was only eight years old, loved theater, had just finished the second grade and cherished her time as a big sister, her uncle says.

Shawn Salta told FOX 5 that Renee is one of the 120 people now confirmed dead in central Texas from the flash floods that began early in the morning on the Fourth of July.

Still in Kerrville grieving, and not yet ready to talk, Salta provided a written statement to FOX 5, saying that his niece was, "a joyful and spirited young girl at the time [of her death, Renee was doing what she loved most – attending camp mystic, surrounded by friendship, faith, and the beauty of nature. She was truly living her best life."

READ MORE: Pres. Trump, first lady tour Texas flood damage: 'Hard to believe the devastation'

Dig deeper:

Gary LeBlanc is the founder of Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based and faith–based non-profit that feeds first responders and their families during national tragedies. His team rushed down to Texas and were feeding folks by July 5.

"The angst of the families that are still looking for children and have lost loved ones is just unimaginable," LeBlanc said. "Many had not had a meal since the floods. They'd been out working around the clock, so to be able to feed them their first hot meal is quite an honor and privilege and something I think they deserve."

Mercy Chefs will stay in the area as long as they are needed.

"[It's] some of the worst flooding damage that I've ever seen in 19 years," LeBlanc said.

What's next:

Renee’s family says they will honor her legacy forever.

The newly established Renee Smajstrla Memorial Fund will create scholarships to help children across Texas attend faith-based camps, just like Camp Mystic. Where Renee died and where her uncle says she had the time of her young life.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

There are still about 170 people reported missing in central Texas.