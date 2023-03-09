Maryland man killed in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON - A man from Maryland was stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, according to police.
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the stabbing around 2:41 a.m. in the 1600 block of 17th Place.
Once there, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Investigators identified the victim as Johnathan Craig, 34 of Lanham, Maryland.
A lookout for suspects in the case has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.