Expand / Collapse search

Maryland man killed in Southeast DC stabbing

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A man from Maryland was stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the stabbing around 2:41 a.m. in the 1600 block of 17th Place.

Featured

DC employee charged with killing Karon Blake released from jail
article

DC employee charged with killing Karon Blake released from jail

The D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast in January has been released from jail.

Once there, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Johnathan Craig, 34 of Lanham, Maryland.

Featured

2 children hurt after fire at Southeast DC apartment complex
article

2 children hurt after fire at Southeast DC apartment complex

Crews are on the scene of fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment complex, that left two children hospitalized.

A lookout for suspects in the case has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.