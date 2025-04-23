Maryland man identified in fatal National Harbor shooting on Easter

The Brief The suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting on Easter Sunday has been identified. 44-year-old Aevon Bucknor Jr. of Oxon Hill was accused of a double stabbing and setting an apartment on fire, displacing 14 residents.



The Maryland man that was shot and killed on Easter Sunday by police at the National Harbor has been identified.

What they're saying:

According to officials, the decedent has been identified as 44-year-old Aevon Bucknor Jr. of Oxon Hill. The Prince George’s County officers involved in the incident have been identified as Corporal Phillip Johnson, an 18-year veteran of the department, and Acting Lieutenant James Martinez, a 13-year veteran of the department.

The backstory:

A violent Easter Sunday unfolded near National Harbor Boulevard, just hours after the suspect was accused of a double stabbing and setting an apartment on fire.

According to Police Chief Malik Aziz, the situation began around 8 a.m. at an apartment on the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway.

Related article

The suspect, Bucknor Jr. allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in a domestic dispute involving individuals who knew each other, before setting the apartment ablaze.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reported that while no injuries were reported from the fire, 14 residents were displaced.

MORE RELATED NEWS: Investigation continues after suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at National Harbor