Maryland man exposes himself at multiple businesses in Montgomery County: police

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Steven Randolph. Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Montgomery County man charged with indecent exposure

According to police, around 10:14 a.m., on Thursday, October 31, Randolph entered the Olney Ledo’s Pizza in the 3400 block of Olney Laytonsville Road, while employees were preparing to open the restaurant. Police say after telling Randolph that they were not open at the time, the employee turned to see Randolph exposing himself in the middle of the restaurant. When the employee screamed, Randolph ran out of the restaurant.

Video surveillance of Randolph was obtained, and a positive identification was made.

Police say on Wednesday, November 6, officers responded to a Safeway in the 3300 block of Spartan Road for the report of indecent exposure involving an adult man. Officers located the suspect, later identified as Randolph, at a nearby bus stop.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment of an injury sustained prior to this crime.