Maryland man dies from cold-related illness, first in state for 2023-24 winter weather season

A Maryland man between 70-80 died of a cold-related death in Baltimore County.

The Maryland Department of Health reported the state's first cold-related death of the 2023-2024 winter weather season on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of wintry weather and cold temperatures, Maryland officials have issued guidance on ways to remain safe in severe temperatures.

How to prevent cold-related illness:

Avoid exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing

Insulate toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose

Contact local health department or call 2-1-1 to get information about warming center locations, hours of operation, and available accommodations

Marylanders are reminded to be cautious while using various heat sources to stay warm. Some heating sources can cause fires, electrical injuries, burns, or carbon monoxide poisoning if not installed, operated, and maintained properly. Check heat sources to ensure they are safe prior to use, install carbon monoxide detectors, and never use an oven as a heat source for the home.



