Maryland man charged with sending child pornography videos to undercover officer in DC

A Maryland man was arrested and faces charges after authorities say he used the internet to send child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer in the District.

Investigators say 32-year-old Aaron Davis of Suitland sent two videos to the officer on August 25.

The officer was working covertly for the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force which is made up of detectives from the D.C. Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and special agents from the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Davis was arrested Tuesday and charged with transportation of child pornography.