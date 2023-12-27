Maryland man charged with at least 10 sex offenses in Northwest DC

A Maryland man has been arrested for at least 10 sexual offenses that occurred in Northwest D.C., police say.

According to MPD, 46-year-old Daniel Adam Grob of ., has been charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses in each case.

Police say in each instance, Grob engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The abuses occurred:

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:55 am in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northwest

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:45 am in the 1300 block of L Street Northwest.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:14 pm, in the 1000 block of 24th Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 10:20 am in the 1800 block of I Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 6:55 pm in the 1400 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 12:00 am in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest.

Grob was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 22.

Anyone with additional information on this suspect or the offenses should call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.