Maryland man charged with stabbing woman to death in Carroll County

Maryland State Police have arrested a man in connection to a weekend homicide in Carroll County.

Authorities say 50-year-old Matthew Glowacki, of Westminster, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 45-year-old Miriam Glowacki.

State troopers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Ridge Road just after noon on Saturday, July 27 for a report of a woman attempting to harm herself.

When they arrived, the troopers found the woman, later identified as Miriam Glowacki, suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds. She was taken to the Carroll County Hospital Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results indicated that the manner of death was homicide.

Troopers spoke with Matthew Glowacki at the scene and homicide investigators were called in. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence that would later identify Glowacki as the suspect.

A motive for the crime has not been established at this time and troopers have not indicated what the relationship between the suspect and victim was.

Matthew Glowacki is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.