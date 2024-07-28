6-year-old non-verbal, autistic boy missing from Montgomery County

article

Authorities in Montgomery County have issued an urgent lookout for a 6-year-old non-verbal child who has autism.

Police say Fawzan Hassan went missing on Saturday, July 27 while in Bohrer Park, Gaithersburg. He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hassan was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers when he went missing.

Search teams have worked overnight in the search for the child and have deployed drones with the assistance of Maryland National Capital Police - Montgomery County.

Residents in the area are being asked to check around their property, including under porches and decks, swimming pools, outbuildings, unlocked cars, and nearby playgrounds. Additionally, please review any home surveillance videos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fawzan Hassan is asked to call 911.