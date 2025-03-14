Maryland man charged for possession of homemade explosive device and ammunition
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland man has been charged for the possession of an explosive device and the illegal possession of ammunition in Prince George's County.
43-year-old Robert Criss of Capitol Heights, Maryland is being held on no-bond.
Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Office of the Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded to a storage facility in the 4400 block of Suitland Road on March 12, around 5:35 p.m.
Police say an employee called 911 after a suspicious device was located in a storage unit that had been rented by Criss. The homemade explosive device, which was determined to be a pipe bomb, was rendered safe by the PGFD Bomb Squad.
After a search of the unit, police discovered ballistic-resistant body armor and a variety of ammunition. Criss is prohibited from possessing ammunition due to a previous criminal conviction. PGPD patrol officers arrested Criss when he returned to the storage facility on March 13, 2025.
This remains an open and active investigation.
The Source: Information from the Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Office of the Fire Marshal Bomb Squad was used in this report.