Maryland man charged for possession of homemade explosive device and ammunition

The Brief A homemade explosive device, ballistic-resistant body armor, and a variety of ammunition was found in a storage unit in Prince George's County, Maryland. A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after the above discovery.



A Maryland man has been charged for the possession of an explosive device and the illegal possession of ammunition in Prince George's County.

43-year-old Robert Criss of Capitol Heights, Maryland is being held on no-bond.

Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Office of the Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded to a storage facility in the 4400 block of Suitland Road on March 12, around 5:35 p.m.

Police say an employee called 911 after a suspicious device was located in a storage unit that had been rented by Criss. The homemade explosive device, which was determined to be a pipe bomb, was rendered safe by the PGFD Bomb Squad.

After a search of the unit, police discovered ballistic-resistant body armor and a variety of ammunition. Criss is prohibited from possessing ammunition due to a previous criminal conviction. PGPD patrol officers arrested Criss when he returned to the storage facility on March 13, 2025.

This remains an open and active investigation.