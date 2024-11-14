Maryland man charged with multiple offenses related to rape, sexual abuse of 3 minors: police

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to the rape and sexual abuse of three juvenile females in Montgomery County.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Irvin Ariel Portillo, of Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County police began investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl by Portillo on Tuesday, October 29. During the course of the investigation, two other victims were identified.

Portillo was arrested on Friday, November 8 and charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. Portillo was taken into custody and processed at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward.