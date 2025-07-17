Maryland man charged with making threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Brief A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with making threats against Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Investigators say the suspect was a long-time employee at Voice of America. He's accused of threatening to use firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff and their families.



A Maryland man is now facing federal charges after he allegedly made multiple threats toward Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The charges

What we know:

Seth Jason, a resident of Edgewater, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police and the Anne Arundel Police Department on the morning of July 17.

Jason will make his initial appearance this afternoon before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court.

He's been charged with influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

The backstory:

According to the indictment, between Oct. 11, 2023, and Jan. 21, 2025, Jason made threatening calls to the Dalton and Rome District Offices for Rep. Greene.

Following an investigation, U.S. Capitol Police discovered that the phone calls were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee.

In eight calls made over fifteen months, Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Greene, her staff and their families.

Congresswoman responds

Full statement:

"For 15 months, I received terrifying death threats from one individual who worked alarmingly close to my office building at the Voice of America. That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing. I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats I receive. I want to thank U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Senior Advisor Kari Lake, the Capitol Police, and the prosecutors who took this threat seriously and acted decisively to stop someone who was planning to kill me. Threatening an elected official, their family, or their staff is not free speech; it’s a crime, and it must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My family and I are incredibly grateful. Justice must be served."