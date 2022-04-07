Maryland man charged for assaulting UMD students, trespassing on campus

A Maryland man is charged for assaulting two students on the campus of the University of Maryland, according to school police.

University of Maryland Police Department say Joshua Black, 30, of Olney, Maryland faces second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense charges related to the incidents.

Investigators say on April 4, a woman reported being assaulted by a man inside McKeldin Library. She says she confronted the suspect after the assault, and the suspect ran away. Investigators used surveillance footage from inside the library and the surrounding areas to identify Black as a suspect in the case.

According to police, a day after identifying Black, UMPD was notified about another on campus offense that involved unlawful touching. The victim reported to police that she was walking near Harford Hall on April 2 when a man who was walking by, touched her and committed an assault. The victim says she then screamed, and the suspect ran away from the area.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby cameras and determined that Black was also a suspect in that case.

Police took Black into custody on April 5 with the help of the Montgomery County Police Department.

Black is not a UMD student and was issued a denial of access for the entire campus. As a result, he is also charged for trespassing at the school.