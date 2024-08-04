Maryland man arrested for setting Domino's on fire after breaking to cars, officials say

article

A Maryland man was arrested for setting a Domino’s on fire in Westminster after he was seen breaking into a vehicle at a nearby auto repair shop Saturday morning, the State Fire Marshal’s office says.

According to officials, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, the Westminster Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 400 block of Baltimore Boulevard for a reported building fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a fire at the rear of the Domino's. They contained the fire within minutes and later requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigate the cause.

As they were investigating the fire, a witness told officials that he saw 59-year-old George W. Cook, breaking into vehicles at Superior Car Care on Manchester Avenue.

A trooper assisting investigators immediately responded and also saw Cook entering a vehicle. The trooper detained Cook and learned that Westminster police had arrested him over the last few weeks for setting small fires within city limits.

Those fires were similar to how the Domino's fire was started, including placing feces into bags or boxes and setting those items on fire.

As the investigation continued, a Domino's manager told Deputy State Fire Marshals that Cook had come into the store earlier in the week, became belligerent and kicked over a trash can after he was told to leave because they refused to give him free food he asked for.

Cook has been charged with second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He also faces charges of rogue and vagabond and theft under $100 by the Westminster Police Department.

He is being held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.