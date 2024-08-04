5-year-old boy dead after gust of wind sends moon bounce house airborne

A child was killed and several injured after a gust of air sent a moon bounce house up to 20 feet in the air with children still inside it.

On Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, a moon bounce house became airborne during the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game. Multiple children fell before the bounce house landed on the playing field, officials say.

A five-year-old boy from La Plata sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second child who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was also lifted to the hospital.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. "We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care."

Courtney Knichel, General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs stated that "our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs canceled their games for the weekend and are offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game.