Maryland man arrested in Culpepper for shoplifting spree and police chase

A Maryland man was arrested, but police are still on the lookout for a female accomplice in a string of shoplifting thefts and a police chase through Culpeper on Monday.

Around 1 p.m. on November 27, police were notified of a vehicle associated with a wanted person in the area of Brandy Rd – a red Mitsubishi SUV.

The Mitsubishi was found in a parking lot of a business. The vehicle was associated with two shoplifting investigation, and the suspect had outstanding warrants in Culpeper.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Dominique Gross, 30, and a female passenger, Danielle Starliper, 43, drove off, fleeing the scene.

As they fled, the pair struck another car in the parking lot. Officers pursued the Mitsubishi until it left the Town of Culpeper, where the pursuit was passed to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies followed the Mitsubishi as it sped north while in the southbound lanes of Rt. 29. Virginia State Police also arrived to help with the pursuit.

The Mitsubishi hit a car at the intersection of Rt. 29 and Atlanthus Dr., propelling it into a third vehicle, and then hit the median guardrail, ending the pursuit.

The driver that was hit suffered a minor injury, but the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Gross was charged with felony Eluding, felony Hit and Run, and misdemeanor Reckless Driving and was served on an outstanding warrant from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for felony Grand Larceny and served a warrant for extradition to Maryland for an outstanding felony Shoplifting.

Both Gross and Starliper were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

After Gross was released from medical care, he was arrested and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Starliper left the hospital against medical advice, and before local law enforcement were able to serve her on her outstanding warrants. She is currently wanted on outstanding warrants from the Culpeper Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.