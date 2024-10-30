Maryland man arrested after home invasions and assaults targeting elderly women: police

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with two recent home invasions and assaults targeting elderly women.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Devin Jones, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Greencastle Road on Saturday, October 26, at approximately 8:30 a.m., where an 88-year-old woman reported that a man had forced his way into her home. The suspect physically assaulted and attempted to sexually assault the victim before stealing a personal item and leaving the scene.



According to officers, two days later, detectives responded to a second incident on the 1500 block of November Circle at approximately 2:10 a.m. Officers say a 77-year-old woman reported that a male suspect entered her bedroom and exposed himself. The victim fought back, and tried to call the police, but the suspect took her phone before leaving.

Jones was identified as a suspect in both cases. He was arrested in the area of Stewart Lane and Lockwood Drive. Upon his arrest, Jones was found in possession of items belonging to both victims.

Jones is facing several charges, including home invasion, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault, indecent exposure, second-degree assault, and theft.