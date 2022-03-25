Expand / Collapse search

Maryland man admits to using ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards

Published 
News
Associated Press

Maryland man admits to using ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards

Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon after using a ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards.

GREENBELT, Md. - Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon after using a ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeremiah Peter Watson also pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

When police identified his home from his license plate, they searched his residence and found a privately made handgun without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun.

Watson will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison under a plea agreement, if a federal judge approves.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.