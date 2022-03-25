Maryland man admits to using ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards

Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon after using a ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeremiah Peter Watson also pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

When police identified his home from his license plate, they searched his residence and found a privately made handgun without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun.

Watson will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison under a plea agreement, if a federal judge approves.

