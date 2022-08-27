Maryland launches monkeypox dashboard to track critical data

The Maryland Department of Health announced on Friday that it has launched a monkeypox dashboard, which contains data on monkeypox case counts and the vaccination rate.

The data dashboard will be updated every Friday and will include confirmed cases in the state, cases by jurisdiction, cases by demographic and the number of people vaccinated in the state.

County case counts below 10 will not be shown to protect patient privacy.

"This tool will further help health care providers deliver the care that is needed to Marylanders affected by human monkeypox," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "The dashboard also builds on the information about human monkeypox that the state has been providing to help residents stay healthy and safe."

As of Saturday, 461 total cases have been reported in the state. Two jurisdictions, Prince George's County and Baltimore City, account for more than 66 percent of cases in the state, while Montgomery County has the third-highest case rate with more than 12 percent of the state's cases.

The dashboard also reveals that as of Saturday, a total of 2124 Marylanders have been vaccinated against monkeypox.

Click here to see the dashboard.

Monkeypox Signs, Symptoms and Prevention from the CDC:

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways. The virus can spread from person-to-person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

Prevention Steps

Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

In Central and West Africa, avoid contact with animals that can spread monkeypox virus, usually rodents and primates. Also, avoid sick or dead animals, as well as bedding or other materials they have touched.

