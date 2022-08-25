Virginia expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility as cases near 300

More Virginia residents will be able to receive the monkeypox vaccine after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday it plans to expand eligibility requirements.

The decision will allow Virginians of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks to take the 2-dose JYNNEOS vaccine. The expanded criteria for the vaccine include all Virginia sex workers and staff members working at establishments where sexual activity occurs.

The Commonwealth has received a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine. As of August 23, VDH had received 15,282 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, redistributed 8,899 vials to the state’s 35 health districts and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other healthcare providers.

The agency manages the supply to ensure second doses are available.

Health officials are urging residents who are eligible to use this locator tool to find their local health district website to learn about how they can access the vaccine.

The first presumed case of monkeypox in a Virginia resident was announced by the VDH on May 26.

As of Thursday, Aug. 25, there have been 295 cases of monkeypox — 183 of those were reported in Northern Virginia counties: Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.