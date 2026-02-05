Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell, Prince George's County police say

The Brief Police say a man was found shot to death in a stairwell at an apartment complex in Prince George's County. The police have not released the name of the man who was shot and killed. Detectives want anyone with information about this murder to call Prince George’s County Police.



A man was shot and killed in a stairwell at an apartment complex and police are searching for answers.

What we know:

Prince George's County police are investigating the homicide at the Maple Ridge Apartment complex.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Brightseat Road.

FOX 5 cameras caught a Prince George's County police cruiser and a forensic services division crime scene investigator van on scene Wednesday night.

Investigators keep going in and out of there as they collect evidence at the scene.

What we don't know:

The police have not released the name of the man who was shot and killed.

They say they are still processing the scene.

We don't know how many shots were fired, and they haven't released a motive a they says it's too early in the investigation.

They say right now, detectives are trying to determine who killed this man and why. They are interviewing potential witnesses, looking for surveillance video, trying to determine what happened.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, people who live in the community say the shooting has left them shocked.

"That’s scary, in this neighborhood, nothing like that has happened. For that to happen, it’s terrible, that’s scary," Landover resident Eric Che said.

"I’ve been living here for 14 or 15 years. I’ve never had anything around here like that," neighbor Leon Ricks.

What you can do:

Detectives want anyone with information about this murder to call Prince George’s County Police.