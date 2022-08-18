DC monkeypox online data tracker identifies cases in the District

The D.C. Department of Health is now publishing monkeypox data online to track current cases in the District.

The data tracker looks at cases by age, gender identity, race, and ward. Currently, 350 positive cases have been identified in D.C.

The monkeypox tracker also looks at vaccination data by age, gender identity, and race. Currently, the city says 16,124 have been vaccinated.

Health officials say data on the page will be updated every Wednesday.