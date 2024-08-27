Maryland Islamic tutor accused of sexually abusing teen while she read the Quran

article

A 65-year-old Islamic tutor is accused of sexually abusing a teenager he was hired to teach. Detectives believe there may be more victims out there who have yet to come forward.

Adi Yousef Najjar, of Germantown, turned himself in to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on Aug. 21 after an investigation was launched following reports he sexually abused a minor.

The alleged assaults took place between September 2022 and June 2024, during which Najjar served as the victim’s Islamic tutor.

Charging documents revealed that Najjar had been tutoring the victim, a 16-year-old girl who had just completed 10th grade, and her three younger sisters for several years.

The teen recounted how Najjar would coerce her to sit beside him during their Sunday Arabic lessons held in the employee room of her father’s store. It was here, under the guise of reading the Quran, that Najjar allegedly began his inappropriate contact.

She detailed her experiences vividly, explaining that what started as touching on the thigh escalated to her hips and her genital area over her clothing. During one encounter, when they were alone, Najjar, under the pretense of a hug, allegedly reached for her breast over her tank top and bra. The situation was abruptly interrupted by her father entering the room.

She also described a moment when Najjar's fingers slipped under the waistband of her sweatpants. The last incident, as per the victim's statement, involved Najjar touching her thigh about a month before the forensic interview was conducted.

Eventually, the 16-year-old confided in her parents and a school therapist about the abuse she endured, which prompted the report to authorities.

Najjar has since been released on an unsecured personal bond.

Detectives have released a photograph of Najjar and are urging anyone else who may have been victimized to contact the SVID at (240) 773-5400. For those preferring to remain anonymous, there is the option to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at the toll-free number 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).