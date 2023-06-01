Maryland IDs can now be uploaded to Google Wallets

Digital wallets are the way of the future, and the State of Maryland is trying to stay ahead.

Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that Google phone users can now add their driver's licenses to their Google Wallet.

Apple users in Maryland have been able to do this for a year now.

"Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service," said Gov. Moore in a statement. "Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders."

The state still encourages people to keep a hard copy of their license with them and says you can show the mobile ID at TSA Checkpoints at BWI and Reagan National Airport.

The state assures all cards kept in the digital wallet are encrypted and secured.

"Google Wallet makes navigating day-to-day life easier by enabling quick and convenient access to everyday essentials like your payment cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets, and more," said Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng. "Our research shows that having a way to save an ID to Wallet is critical in adopting a fully digital wallet. By bringing IDs to Wallet, we’re excited to provide yet another way for people to move seamlessly throughout their day, toward a future without the need for a physical wallet."

According to the Governor's Office, Maryland is the first state in the nation to offer digital licenses and IDs on two major mobile operating systems.

