Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association confirms 2021 start
BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has confirmed that fall sports will be delayed until 2021.
Winter sports will begin on Feb. 1 and go through March 27.
The fall sports season will begin March 15 and end on Mary 8.
Spring sports will be played from April 26 through June 19.
The plan includes 20 days of preseason preparation.