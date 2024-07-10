Maryland Health Department reports 4 heat-related deaths, all in Prince George's County

New data from the Maryland Department of Health show that all of the state’s heat-related deaths have happened in Prince George’s County.

It’s prompting warnings from local health officials as the dangerous heat isn’t expected to let up anytime soon.

Back in June, the health department reported the state’s first heat-related death — a 59-year-old man.

As of today, health officials say four people have died due to the heat, all men above the age of 45.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Mike Thomas said the heat index peaked over 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

"Look at Quantico right now – it feels like 114. This is not the desert Southwest, this the DC area," he said.

These kinds of temperatures can be deadly. As people try to stay cool, leaders have a message on the dangers of extreme heat.

"It’s important that we remind our residents to stay hydrated. To stay inside and if you can't stay inside due to another circumstance go to a library go to a community center," Prince George’s County Councilmember Edward Burroughs III said.

Burroughs says the county has over 20 cooling centers that residents should take advantage of.

"The goal is to make sure that we get resources out to people so we can prevent any more deaths in the county," said Dr. Matt Levy the Health Officer for Prince George’s County.

If you have to be outside, Levy wants people to be aware of heat illness signs and symptoms.

"You might turn red. You might feel dizzy, weak, feel a little faint," Levy said. "Those are early signs. Your heart rate might start to go up, you might get confused and then lose consciousness."

But most importantly, he says, keep an eye out for one another.

"These tragedies are avoidable and we must do everything that we can to make sure this doesn’t continue throughout the summer. The summer just started," Burroughs said.

The state is also reporting hundreds of people visiting emergency rooms with heat-related illnesses, with a noted spike in patients beginning in June.