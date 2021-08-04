Maryland health department investigating outbreak at county fair attended by Gov Larry Hogan

Maryland health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a county fair that Governor Larry Hogan attended.

The administration told the Washington Post that the governor received a test after he went to the Cecil County Fair out of an abundance of caution – and tested negative.

To date, the Maryland Department of Health says they have confirmed two cases.

Contact tracing is underway on the lab-confirmed cases in Cecil County, as well as newly confirmed cases. The state is sequencing specimens to determine the lineage of the virus and it variants.

Hogan attended the fair on July 27.

The Maryland Department of Health continues to strongly urge all Marylanders to get vaccinated if they haven't done so already.