Maryland Health Department deploys sound truck to fight vaccine misinformation

Residents of Prince George's County may see a truck in their neighborhoods this week blasting messages about COVID-19 and specifically, facts about the vaccine.

MDH officials refer to it as the sound truck, which is equipped with speakers which play recorded messaging about COVID-19 testing, CDC best practices and the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have used data pinpointing the zip codes with the highest number of virus cases to deploy the truck in Baltimore City and Prince George's County neighborhoods.

"We do know that there is a level of effectiveness. When we previously used the sound truck in zip code 21224 we specifically mentioned Sacred Heart Church. We were promoting testing at the time. They were doing some testing clinics and quite a few people came in for tests and the reason they gave is they heard the sound truck," said Dr. Mark Martin, with the department's Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities.

The truck broadcasts messages in Spanish and English and volunteers accompany it to distribute masks and flyers with information.

The truck will visit specific neighborhoods for six days from Feb. 21 to 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.