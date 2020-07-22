Maryland governor says there's no need for additional statewide restrictions based on current COVID-19 data

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says there’s no need for additional statewide restrictions based on current COVID-19 data.

It comes after health officers in Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Howard, and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City called on the state to crack down and make changes, like prohibiting indoor dining.

As of Wednesday, only Baltimore City has said it plans to halt indoor dining, which will happen Friday.

Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties say they are not planning any new restrictions. Anne Arundel County will make an announcement Thursday and at least some rollback is expected there.

On Monday night, FOX 5 obtained the letter from the health officers, which was sent to the state department of health. It said they are concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases, and they wanted the state to take action. The letter said jurisdictions were considering things like restrictions on gatherings, no more indoor dining, closure of indoor recreational facilities and travel restrictions

Gov. Hogan said Wednesday that counties need to step up enforcement of current regulations.

While Maryland has seen some spikes in cases day to day, Hogan emphasized that the COVID test positivity rating remains at 4.5 percent, which he called low and stable.

“With our health metrics currently stable we do not intend to suddenly close all of our small businesses and put all those employees out of work because of a lack of enforcement,” Hogan said.

A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County couldn’t give specifics on what will be announced Thursday.

The county is seeing a spike in new cases, however, the positivity rating is below the state average.

One change that could be coming pertains to businesses breaking the rules and would start fining on the first infraction and closing the business on the second.

“That’s what we’re discussing right now because we are losing time,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman at a virtual townhall meeting Monday.

