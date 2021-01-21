Maryland Governor Larry Hogan calls on schools to reopen for hybrid learning no later than March 1

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and state education officials are calling on schools to reopen for in-person hybrid learning no later than March 1.

School districts in Maryland – particularly those in the state’s densely populated suburban counties outside D.C. – shut down for in-person learning when the novel coronavirus arrived in the state in March, 2020.

READ MORE: Mass vaccination sites still far off in Maryland

The governor said on Thursday that it is now time to reopen with haste.

"The time has come to get all of our kids back into the classrooms, and reopen our schools," Hogan said.

READ MORE: Indoor dining still banned in Prince George's, Montgomery counties after judges' rulings

Hogan noted that early on in the pandemic, when health officials had less information, it was understandable that schools felt compelled to close out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement

The governor said on Thursday that if school districts fail to take "good-faith measures" to reopen, the state will pursue legal measures to ensure that schools reopen.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Both Hogan and state health officials say there is little evidence supporting the claim that schools cannot reopen because of medical concerns.

A number of districts in the state have reopened since the arrival of COVID-19.

Counties that were heavily hit by the coronavirus – such as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties – have been reluctant to reopen.

The state has provided updated guidance regarding safe reopening for schools.

Click here to read about the new guidelines.



