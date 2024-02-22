Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks crime, education, healthcare and more on FOX 5

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited the FOX 5 studios on Thursday to talk about his administration’s work on crime, education, and healthcare.

Moore also discussed his relationship with former Gov. Larry Hogan who recently announced that he will run for U.S. Senate.

The Governor also spoke about President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, and the winning ways of the Orioles and Ravens!

READ MORE:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’ll "work tirelessly" for Biden’s reelection

Maryland governor unveils $90M plan to fight climate crisis

Maryland governor declares crime fighting top priority in State of the State speech

Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s vision comes to life with new Service Year Option program

